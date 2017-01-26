'Night to Shine' prom for special needs teens to be held in Pleasanton
Volunteer buddy Cyndy Legault, of Clayton, and special needs person Vincent Pispisa, of Newark, dance during the Night to Shine prom night event for people with special needs held at Sunset Community Church in Livermore, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. Each of the 103 special needs people, ages 16 and older, were paired with a buddy who attended to their needs throughout the event.
