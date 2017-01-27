Major road closure in Livermore due t...

Major road closure in Livermore due to storm weather damage

Friday Jan 27

Both directions of Vallecitos Road in Livermore are closed because of rain damage to a temporary retaining wall that is part of a state Highway 84 Isabel Expressway widening project, Caltrans officials said today. Crews are working to repair the wall and expect to open the westbound lanes next week for the morning commute.

