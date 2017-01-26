Local Restaurateur Cultivates Own Wine Label

The proprietor of A-Town Bar & Grill, Barley Mac, Bronx Pizza, Don Taco, Don Tito, and Primetime Sports Bar & Grill, has for years dreamed of seeing his name splashed across a wine label. After deciding to take the plunge, Cordero said he crisscrossed Europe and toured the Virginia winery circuit before electing to partner with Darcie Kent Vineyards in Livermore, Calif., on the pilot project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.