Livermore: Vallecitos Road closed eastbound, open only mornings westbound

Vallecitos Road in Livermore is closed eastbound all day and open westbound only during morning commute hours this week while Caltrans crews work to fix a temporary retaining wall within the Highway 84-Isabel Expressway widening project. Caltrans advises drivers to expect delays and take alternate routes when available.

