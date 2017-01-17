Livermore: Storm damage keeps Del Val...

Livermore: Storm damage keeps Del Valle Park closed

Storm-damaged Del Valle Regional Park will remain closed at least through Sunday and possibly longer if new storms flood the park again. East Bay Regional Park officials said Tuesday they are cancelling reservations at the Del Valle campgrounds through Jan. 30, and may extend that date because of the cleanup and repairs needed at the campgrounds.

