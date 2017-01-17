Livermore: Storm damage keeps Del Valle Park closed
Storm-damaged Del Valle Regional Park will remain closed at least through Sunday and possibly longer if new storms flood the park again. East Bay Regional Park officials said Tuesday they are cancelling reservations at the Del Valle campgrounds through Jan. 30, and may extend that date because of the cleanup and repairs needed at the campgrounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|11 hr
|hey
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC