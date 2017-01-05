Livermore police: Concord man shot af...

Livermore police: Concord man shot after drug deal goes bad

Thursday Jan 5

Two men have been arrested and a third is being sought after a drug deal ended abruptly in a shooting this week, authorities said Thursday. Concord resident James Jewell, 28, was shot after he met up with three other men Tuesday night in a North Livermore parking lot, reportedly as part of a drug deal, authorities said.

