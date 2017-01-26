Livermore: One pedestrian dead on Highway 580, eastbound lanes closed
Pedestrian is dead Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore, and all eastbound lanes are blocked at the Greenville Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol. At 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, CHP dispatchers received a call from a passing motorist reporting a pedestrian down on the highway.
