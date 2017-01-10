Livermore oil driller seeks larger underground disposal area
Amid greater scrutiny of oilfield contamination threats to California's groundwater, state officials will hold a hearing Wednesday on a proposal to expand the aquifer area where a Livermore driller is permitted to dispose of oily wastewater. Some environmentalists will speak out against the proposal by E&B Natural Resources for federal permission to expand the aquifer exemption area where it is permitted to put wastewater from oil extraction.
