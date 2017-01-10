Livermore oil driller seeks larger underground disposal area

Amid greater scrutiny of oilfield contamination threats to California's groundwater, state officials will hold a hearing Wednesday on a proposal to expand the aquifer area where a Livermore driller is permitted to dispose of oily wastewater. Some environmentalists will speak out against the proposal by E&B Natural Resources for federal permission to expand the aquifer exemption area where it is permitted to put wastewater from oil extraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.