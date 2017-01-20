Livermore: Historic train depot's mov...

Livermore: Historic train depot's move sparks controversy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Moving a 125-year-old historic train depot building in downtown Livermore is gathering protests from locals who say that a move may not be justified. The City Council is set to approve a contractor Monday to get the ball rolling on a move and restoration of the train depot, thanks to a $2.5 million transportation grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Babysitter Jan 5 ChelseaM 1
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC