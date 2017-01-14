Livermore: FAFSA workshop to help students get college money

Tri-Valley students can get coached on how to sign up for college financial aid through he Free Application for Federal Student Aid process at workshop to held at Granada High in Livermore on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Pictured here, Anastasia Tupou, 17, Evelin Martinez, 18, and Anjelica Gandy, 16, fill out applications for Bethune-Cookman University during a similar FAFSA event to help students signup for college financial aid at Fremont High School in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016. LIVERMORE - Tri-Valley high school seniors and current college students can get coached on how to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA, during a free workshop offered this month.

