In Trump era, scientist makes speakin...

In Trump era, scientist makes speaking out his duty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Raw Story

LIVERMORE, Calif. - In the two decades since Ben Santer helped write an international report linking global warming and human activity, he's been criticized by politicians, accused of falsifying his data and rewarded with a dead rat on his doorstep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 4,984
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Sun Princess Hey 4,740
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC