Former Springtown golf course meeting to be held in Livermore
Residents will get a chance to give input on the former Springtown golf course, which voters agreed to turn into open space. The Livermore Area Recreation and Park District will host meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Livermore for the master plan for the open space area.
