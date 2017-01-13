Erie Mills plans to bring Livermore V...

Erie Mills plans to bring Livermore Valley Opera to greater prominence.

If you live in the Tri-Valley and its environs and aren't aware the area has a fully professional opera company, don't worry, you're not alone. But expect awareness to change, because the Livermore Valley Opera's newly appointed artistic director, Erie Mills, plans to amplify and make known the organization's presence.

