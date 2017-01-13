Erie Mills plans to bring Livermore Valley Opera to greater prominence.
If you live in the Tri-Valley and its environs and aren't aware the area has a fully professional opera company, don't worry, you're not alone. But expect awareness to change, because the Livermore Valley Opera's newly appointed artistic director, Erie Mills, plans to amplify and make known the organization's presence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC