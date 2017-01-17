Curtain Calls by Sally Hogarty: Shellies go to 24 best in local theater
The elegant guests had departed, the last chocolate eaten, and the lights turned off as the 38th annual Shellie Awards ended. When all was said and done, 24 recipients had been awarded the coveted Shellie statue for excellence in the performing arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's restaurants honor police with Blue l...
|15 hr
|hey
|3
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|CURIOUS
|295
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC