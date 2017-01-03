Bay Area: Wet days ahead, likely drenching this weekend
The Bay Area is kicking off 2017 with a week of wet and wintry weather, including a strong storm system Tuesday that is threatening to deliver heavy rains during the evening commute. Although the Bay Area has received on-again, off-again sprinkles early Tuesday, moderate rains are expected by the afternoon, according to Bob Benjamin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Babysitter
|5 hr
|ChelseaM
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Ackelly
|291
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|4,984
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 1
|Princess Hey
|4,740
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
|Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident.
|Dec 28
|worried wife
|1
