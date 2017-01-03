Bay Area: Wet days ahead, likely dren...

Bay Area: Wet days ahead, likely drenching this weekend

The Bay Area is kicking off 2017 with a week of wet and wintry weather, including a strong storm system Tuesday that is threatening to deliver heavy rains during the evening commute. Although the Bay Area has received on-again, off-again sprinkles early Tuesday, moderate rains are expected by the afternoon, according to Bob Benjamin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

