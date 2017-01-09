A letter writer want the next Oakland...

A letter writer want the next Oakland school chief to be local

Monday Jan 9

The Oakland School Board has an opportunity, in the wake of Superintendent Antwan Wilson's imminent departure, to select the kind of school leader we haven't had for a while: one with a deeply rooted Oakland perspective, who understands that education is not a commodity but rather a public good that must be democratically controlled. Wilson is just the latest in a string of superintendents from outside Oakland who have stopped here briefly before moving on to the next phase of their careers.

