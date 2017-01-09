A letter writer want the next Oakland school chief to be local
The Oakland School Board has an opportunity, in the wake of Superintendent Antwan Wilson's imminent departure, to select the kind of school leader we haven't had for a while: one with a deeply rooted Oakland perspective, who understands that education is not a commodity but rather a public good that must be democratically controlled. Wilson is just the latest in a string of superintendents from outside Oakland who have stopped here briefly before moving on to the next phase of their careers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Livermore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,748
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Babysitter
|Jan 5
|ChelseaM
|1
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livermore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC