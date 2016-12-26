UET to deliver ReFlex Energy Storage System to Las Positas College microgrid
UniEnergy Technologies , the leading flow battery provider in North America and Europe, will supply a ReFlexa energy storage system to Las Positas College in Livermore, California. The energy storage solution will provide an immediate financial benefit to the college campus by reducing peak demand charges.
