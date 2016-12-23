Pleasanton businesses get discounts o...

Pleasanton businesses get discounts on compost rates

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Commercial businesses will get a 25 percent discount on their compost garbage rates as the recycling program is readied for full mandatory implementation in January. The Pleasanton City Council approved the discounted rate for food scraps and other compostable materials in December for commercial and apartment complexes.

