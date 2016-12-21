Performant Financial Corporation Provides Update Regarding Department ...

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2016 -- Performant Financial Corporation , a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported that after a long and complex procurement process that included retractions and restarts of the Request for Proposal process as well as lawsuits against the Department of Education, the Department of Education has announced awards for seven contractors for the unrestricted recovery contract. Performant was not named as a contractor in this notification. / EIN News / -- "Given our demonstrated performance for the Department of Education over the past twenty years, driving leading recovery results and strong compliance across billions of dollars of student loans, we believe our qualifications align strongly with the procurement requirements. As a result, we are very surprised that we ... (more)

