Livermore Valley Transportation Systems FBNS
The following person doing business as: LIVERMORE VALLEY TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, 1405 JANIS COURT, LIVERMORE, CA 94551, is hereby registered by the following owner : Oscar Urquieta Jr., 1405 Janis Court, Livermore, CA 94551. This business is conducted by an Individual.
