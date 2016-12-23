Livermore: Newton-John, Chapman, Sky to play Bankhead

Music isn't a cure-all, but when it comes to wounds of the heart, it's a marvelous healer. In a harmonic package that bundles frank conversations about grief and loss with melodic songs of hope and joy, "LIV ON: Olivia Newton-John, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Amy Sky," will splash down for one performance Feb. 12 at the Bankhead Theater.

