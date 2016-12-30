Livermore: Menorah altered outside Ba...

Livermore: Menorah altered outside Bankhead Theater

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Rabbi Raleigh Resnick, Chabad of the Tri Valley's director, erects Livermore's 9-foot menorah in front of the Bankhead Theater in preparation for the upcoming 8 day holiday of Chanukah in Livermore, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The Jewish community will hold a celebration for the first day of Chanukah at the Menorah on Dec 24 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. LIVERMORE - A Menorah outside Bankhead Theater was adorned with a crown of thorns and a shroud sometime this week, police said.

