Livermore charter school petitions denied, schools plan appeals

The Livermore Valley Unified School District school board denied two charter schools that recently filed for bankruptcy an early petition for renewal. Tri-Valley Learning Corp., which manages the two charters, applied for the early petition renewals this year, despite having until 2018 for the Livermore Valley Charter School and 2020 for the Livermore Valley Charter Preparatory school until its current petitions expire.

