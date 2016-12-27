Holocaust survivor shares story of escape, heroism
Abram Weberman lived through the Holocaust, and again while he was a prisoner of war, by running for his life. Weberman, who lives in Detroit, was visiting family in Livermore this week, giving him an opportunity to tell his story publicly - for the first time, at age 92 - at the Chabad of the Tri-Valley in Pleasanton Thursday night.
