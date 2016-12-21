Heritage Paper Installs Sanilox Anilox Cleaning System
Heritage Paper of Livermore, Calif., has completed the installation of a Sanilox IP In Press Anilox Cleaning System. Heritage Paper, SuperCorrExpo 2016 Best of Show winner, is renowned for quality packaging solutions and 30 years of professional service to the industry.
