Exhibit showcases Castro Valley through time

Thursday Dec 29

Before any of the roads along Castro Valley Boulevard were paved and many of the homes in the area built up, there was a time when Castro Valley was known for its chicken ranches and served as a key stop for ranchers and merchants making their way to the bay. Castro Valley native and local historian Lucille Lorge still remembers hearing stories about her great-grandfather, Henry Thomford, who operated a way station where Trader Joe's at Redwood Road and Grove Way now sits.

