Exhibit showcases Castro Valley through time
Before any of the roads along Castro Valley Boulevard were paved and many of the homes in the area built up, there was a time when Castro Valley was known for its chicken ranches and served as a key stop for ranchers and merchants making their way to the bay. Castro Valley native and local historian Lucille Lorge still remembers hearing stories about her great-grandfather, Henry Thomford, who operated a way station where Trader Joe's at Redwood Road and Grove Way now sits.
