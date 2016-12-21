Ex-employee lawsuit claims Versace us...

Ex-employee lawsuit claims Versace used 'code' for black customers

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

An ex-employee of a Livermore location of the high-end global fashion retailer Versace in a lawsuit alleged his boss instructed him to use a code word to alert his co-workers when a black person entered the store - without knowing the employee was himself African American. In the lawsuit seeking class-action status, filed Nov. 1 in Alameda County Superior Court, Christopher Sampino , 23, the plaintiff, claimed he was fired in early October after working at the Versace location at the San Francisco Premium Outlets on Livermore Outlets Drive for just two weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livermore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) 19 hr Princess Hey 4,740
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Sat AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Sat pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Dec 13 Israel Did 911 216
See all Livermore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livermore Forum Now

Livermore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livermore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Livermore, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,530,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC