Ex-employee lawsuit claims Versace used 'code' for black customers
An ex-employee of a Livermore location of the high-end global fashion retailer Versace in a lawsuit alleged his boss instructed him to use a code word to alert his co-workers when a black person entered the store - without knowing the employee was himself African American. In the lawsuit seeking class-action status, filed Nov. 1 in Alameda County Superior Court, Christopher Sampino , 23, the plaintiff, claimed he was fired in early October after working at the Versace location at the San Francisco Premium Outlets on Livermore Outlets Drive for just two weeks.
