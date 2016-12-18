Dublin: 11 percent water rate increase proposed

The water agency for the city and part of San Ramon is proposing an 11 percent rate increase - mostly to cover the higher cost of buying wholesale water from another public agency. The Dublin San Ramon Services District board will hold a public hearing and vote on the price increase at its 6 p.m. meeting Jan. 3 at district headquarters, 7051 Dublin Blvd. Written notices of the rate increase were mailed out to district customers.

