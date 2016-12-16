Daughtreya s building plans dropped amid objections
Residents who have been waiting nearly two decades for a new, permanent tenant to move into the former Daughtrey's department store building on Castro Valley Boulevard will have to keep waiting. Greensfelder Commercial Real Estate, the developer charged with finding a new tenant for the long-vacant building and renovating it, terminated its agreements with the county to eventually buy the property.
