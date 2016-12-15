California Agency Floats Plan to Turn...

California Agency Floats Plan to Turn Livermore Aquifer Into Oil Waste Dump

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Indybay.org

An oil company with a long history of hazardous spills in California wants state and federal permission to dispose of contaminated waste fluid into an underground water supply in Livermore. The proposal - announced late Friday afternoon by California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources - seeks to exempt an aquifer in eastern Alameda County from the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

