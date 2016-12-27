58-year-old caretaker missing near Livermore
Deputies are looking for a 58-year-old caretaker who went missing last Wednesday in uncorporated Alameda County near Livermore, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. Karl Hossli was reported missing by the owner of a property on Mines Road near Livermore and was last seen on Dec. 18 around 4 p.m., Sgt.
