26 lawmakers defend Energy Department scientists against Trump

The team sent a 74-question inquiry to the department which included a request for detailed information on the top salaried employees at national laboratories as well as a list of civil servants who attended the U.N. climate negotiations in the past four years. But last week, the Trump team distanced itself from the inquiry, blaming it on a "rogue" staffer, after the questionnaire cause an uproar within the science community.

