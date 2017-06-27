Tigers take 8 players, including 2 ca...

Tigers take 8 players, including 2 catchers, on Day 2 of 2017 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers added four pitchers, two catchers and two outfielders during Day 2 of the 2017 Major League amateur draft. The Tigers took Joey Morgan in the third round with the 95th overall pick out of the University of Washington; two rounds later, they selected Sam McMillan out of Suwannee High in Live Oak, Fla., with the 155th overall pick.

