Tigers take 8 players, including 2 catchers, on Day 2 of 2017 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers added four pitchers, two catchers and two outfielders during Day 2 of the 2017 Major League amateur draft. The Tigers took Joey Morgan in the third round with the 95th overall pick out of the University of Washington; two rounds later, they selected Sam McMillan out of Suwannee High in Live Oak, Fla., with the 155th overall pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennings Music Thread (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|4
|Where has Peacock Lake gone to? (Feb '09)
|Sun
|Carl
|9
|President Trump Signs VA Accountability Bill In...
|Jun 23
|Pvt Alfred N Care...
|1
|Moving to Lake City
|Jun 22
|Nicole
|1
|kim nabors is a hoe
|Jun 16
|Didnthearitfrommebro
|2
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC