Suwannee Hulaween Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: JamBase

Suwannee Hulaween will return for its fifth installment at The Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from October 27 - 29. Today, organizers of the event have revealed the initial lineup of acts set to join host band The String Cheese Incident at Hulaween '17. In addition to three nights of SCI, a top the bill for this year's festival are Bassnectar, Ween, GRiZ, Run The Jewels, Nick Murphy , RL Grime, Portugal.

