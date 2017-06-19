SRWMD June Governing Board Meeting Notice
LIVE OAK, FLA, June 06, 2017 On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, the Suwannee River Water Management District will host a governing board meeting and workshop beginning at 9:00 a.m. at District headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060.The meeting is to consider District business and conduct public hearings on regulatory issues, water resource planning, and various other matters. A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting Robin Lamm at 386-362-1001 or 800-226-1066 , or by visiting the District's website at www.mysuwanneeriver.com .
