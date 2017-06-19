Fatal Crash: High speed chase on I-10

Tuesday Jun 6

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc. Jannie Lavett Hodge, 41, of Madison, was killed Saturday, June 3, at approximately 5 p.m. in a single vehicle wreck, in Live Oak.

