Authorities: Shoplifting suspect dies in crash during chase
The Florida Highway Patrol says 41-year-old Jannie Hodge of Madison was driving faster than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 near Live Oak when she lost control of her car and struck a tree. She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Comments
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tallahassee sucks (Apr '14)
|Fri
|audioslave74
|24
|michelle
|Jun 1
|skeeet
|1
|Tallahassee Facebook Yard Sale (Over 1400 Members) (Mar '12)
|Jun 1
|cmdavis1225
|18
|~ Columbia County, FL - 10th most dangerous in ... (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Skully
|2
|orangechemicals.com vs acechemstore.com SCAM ?
|May 30
|BiZKiT
|1
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|May 28
|BiZKiT
|273
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|May 25
|Jennjenn2828
|1
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC