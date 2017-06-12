Suwannee Roots Revival Confirms Initi...

Suwannee Roots Revival Confirms Initial 2017 Lineup

Thursday May 25

The 2nd annual Suwannee Roots Revival will take place at the Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida October 12 - 15. Organizers of the festival have unveiled the initial lineup for this year's event. Be la Fleck and Abigail Washburn, The Wood Brothers, Peter Rowan Dharma Blues featuring Jack Casady, Donna The Buffalo and Steep Canyon Rangers are atop the initial lineup for October's festival.

