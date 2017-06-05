Officials Find Rabid Raccoon in Eastern Suwannee County
The Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County issued a rabies alert for an area in the eastern section of Suwannee County adjacent to the City of Live Oak. The area affected is more particularly described at US 90 to the North; 104th Street to the South; SR 49 to the East; and Lee Street to the West.
