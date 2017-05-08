Holly Bowling Shares Cover Of Grateful Dead's 'Sage & Spirit' Video
Last year, Holly Bowling released her album Better Left Unsung made up of solo piano interpretations of classic Grateful Dead songs. Video of her performing an instrumental Dead tune that was not included on the album was recently shared by the pianist.
