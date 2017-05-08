Exclusive Premiere: Zach Gill Shares Single From First New Album Since 2013
Famed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Zach Gill of ALO and Jack Johnson's band will release his long-awaited sophomore full-length studio album, Life In The Multiverse , on June 2. JamBase is pleased to premiere "Joy ," the LP's first single. Zach issued his solo debut, Stuff , in 2008.
