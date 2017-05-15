District Declares Wtaer Shortage Warn...

District Declares Wtaer Shortage Warning For Several Counties

Thursday May 4 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA., May 4, 2017 Decreased rainfall amounts and declining hydrological conditions across North Florida has the Suwannee River Water Management District declaring a water shortage warning for portions of the district to encourage water users to be mindful of water usage and implement water conservation practices. The warning does not create additional restrictions on water use and is primarily used as an informational tool to bring awareness to current hydrological conditions.

