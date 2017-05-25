District Announces Emergency Rule Workshops
LIVE OAK, FLA., May 9, 2017 Members of the public are invited to learn more about an emergency rule proposed to protect the health and sustainability of four Outstanding Florida Springs in the area. The Suwannee River Water Management District will hold two workshops on May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the District headquarters, located at 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak, FL 32060.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.
Add your comments below
Live Oak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a house or rent to own move immedia...
|5 hr
|Jennjenn2828
|1
|get-rc.to/de BAD BAD Research Chemicals Shop Bi...
|12 hr
|Garret
|3
|Review: Mays-Munroe Inc (Aug '08)
|Tue
|lisa
|18
|Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Garret
|272
|Chemsarus Corruption and Fraud by the Moderator...
|May 14
|Garret
|1
|Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12)
|May 8
|BiZKiT
|147
|2-FMA PV8 PV9 Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14)
|May 8
|BiZKiT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Live Oak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC