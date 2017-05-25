District Announces Emergency Rule Workshops

LIVE OAK, FLA., May 9, 2017 Members of the public are invited to learn more about an emergency rule proposed to protect the health and sustainability of four Outstanding Florida Springs in the area. The Suwannee River Water Management District will hold two workshops on May 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the District headquarters, located at 9225 County Road 49, Live Oak, FL 32060.

