District and Partners Honor Cares Recipients

LIVE OAK, FLA., May 15, 2017 Suwannee River Water Management District assisted Florida Farm Bureau in honoring ten farm operations from around the District at the 17th Annual County Alliance for Responsible Environmental Stewardship Event on Thursday, May 11. CARES is a partnership between the District, FFB, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services , the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences , the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service , and other Suwannee River Partnership members. The CARES mission is to recognize farmers for conserving water and nutrients in their farming operations through the implementation of best management practices .

