Wildfire Threat High - District Urges Caution
LIVE OAK, FLA., Apr. 26, 2017 Dry conditions throughout the area have the Suwannee River Water Management District urging residents and visitors to District public lands to be cautious with fire in order to protect our natural resources. As an added precaution, campfires on District lands have been banned until weather conditions improve.
