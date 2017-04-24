Widespread Panic Welcomes Marcus King For 'Mountain Jam' At Wanee Festival
The 2017 Wanee Festival continued on Friday at the Spirit Of The Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. Widespread Panic headlined the action yesterday and paid tribute to one of the festival's founders, Butch Trucks, with a rare cover of the Allman Brothers Band's "Mountain Jam" featuring special guest Marcus King .
