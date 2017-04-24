Trey Anastasio Honors Butch Trucks Wi...

Trey Anastasio Honors Butch Trucks With Emotional Speech At Wanee

Sunday Apr 23

Trey Anastasio led the Trey Anastasio Band through a performance at the Wanee Festival in Live Oak, Florida on Saturday. Anastasio, who later sat-in with Bob Weir , took a moment during TAB's set to talk about the late great Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks.

