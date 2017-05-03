SRWMD Governing Board Meeting Notice
LIVE OAK, FLA, Apr. 28, 2017 On Thursday and Friday, May 4-5, 2017, the Suwannee River Water Management District will host a governing board meeting at Cedar Key Community Center, 809 6th Street, Cedar Key, FL 32625. The meeting is to consider District business and conduct public hearings on regulatory, water resource planning, and various other matters.
