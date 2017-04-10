Southern Rail Commission sets Gulf Co...

Southern Rail Commission sets Gulf Coast rail meetings

Monday Apr 10 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Southern Rail Commission will hold six meetings in coming days to discuss what's next in efforts to restore passenger rail service along the Gulf Coast. Meetings start Tuesday in Jacksonville and Live Oak, Florida.

