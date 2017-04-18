New Mapping Shows Community Flood Risks

New Mapping Shows Community Flood Risks

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Suwannee River Water Management District

LIVE OAK, FLA., Apr. 14, 2017 Area residents and governments will have the opportunity to review updated mapping information to better prepare and protect homeowners and communities in the event of flooding. The Suwannee River Water Management District , Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Department of Emergency Management are hosting open house meetings for residents and officials in Dixie, Levy and Taylor counties during the month of April to review the proposed Flood Insurance Rate Maps and answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Live Oak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Pam Bondi (Mar '16) 19 hr Save The Children 11
Infidelity by the popo Thu bump it 3
Local Bar Thu LocalStdboy 1
Review: Kims Chemicals and Phamaceuticals (Sep '12) Thu Mex 146
Trusted Research Chemicals Shop Forum Thu Mex 1
4-Fluorococaine Research Chemicals Shop Germany (May '14) Thu Mex 24
Pha.PrivateTrade is best Vendor (Apr '14) Thu Mex 265
See all Live Oak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Live Oak Forum Now

Live Oak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Live Oak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Live Oak, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC