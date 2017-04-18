New Mapping Shows Community Flood Risks

LIVE OAK, FLA., Apr. 14, 2017 Area residents and governments will have the opportunity to review updated mapping information to better prepare and protect homeowners and communities in the event of flooding. The Suwannee River Water Management District , Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Department of Emergency Management are hosting open house meetings for residents and officials in Dixie, Levy and Taylor counties during the month of April to review the proposed Flood Insurance Rate Maps and answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Suwannee River Water Management District.